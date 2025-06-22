2025 is becoming the year of the return of WWE Hall of Fame legends.

At the 2025 Kids Choice Awards on Saturday night, yet another WWE Hall of Fame legend appeared to tease their return.

Brie Bella was interviewed while on the red carpet at the event on June 22, Brie Bella was asked about the possibility of returning alongside her twin sister, fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella, who turned up a few weeks ago.

“I mean, I would love to return,” Bella said. “But I’m kind of waiting for that call still.”

She continued, “Nikki got the call. Brie didn’t. So, you know, I didn’t change my number. If you guys wanted to know. All we need is a phone call and that can happen.”

It was originally rumored that Brie Bella would return to WWE to join Nikki Bella in challenging Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships at the returning all-women’s premium live event, WWE Evolution, on July 13 in Atlanta, GA.

With Morgan on the sidelines due to injury, there is always a chance Roxanne Perez could fill-in for her alongside Rodriguez to defend against The Bella Twins, however that is strictly speculation at this point.