The WWE Superstar releases have continued well into Saturday afternoon.

As noted, on Friday evening news began surfacing regarding a number of WWE main roster talents being released. Among them were Sonya Deville, Blair Davenport, Cedric Alexander, Paul Ellering and Authors of Pain duo Akam and Rezar.

On Saturday morning, news began surfacing once again regarding some additional releases.

Things got started when Isla Dawn posted on social media about her release, which brought the total number of WWE main roster talent cuts to seven.

Now it’s eight.

An additional source has confirmed the WWE release of Giovanni Vinci. Formerly of Imperium alongside WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser, Vinci had his character repackaged, but was almost immediately taken off of television after a couple of matches.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding WWE releases continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)