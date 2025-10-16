The updates related to the recent string of WWE releases continues.

On Thursday, BJ Ray surfaced via social media, sharing a statement on his official X account regarding his recent WWE departure.

He wrote the following:

WHAT A JOURNEY 🙌

Well obviously I had to have pissed somebody off lmao!

I would like to take this moment to address you guys as Brayden Jesse Ray. First and foremost, I have to give the glory to my lord and savior Jesus Christ, who had given me this opportunity. Secondly, I would like to thank Hunter, Shawn, & Matt Bloom (as well as all the

@WWE coaches & staff) that were involved with this entire process. The WWE Performance Center is truly a unique place filled with many gifted individuals and unlimited support.

As soon as I stepped out of my uber at my WWE tryout, the SexyBJRay effect was in full play. I had a strategy upon filming WWE: NEXT GEN, to start building one of the most over exaggerated versions of myself, to give the wrestling industry a HEEL like they’ve never seen before. And quite frankly, it arguably was one of the greatest rookie runs of all time. In a matter of months, whether hate or love, I won the WWE fans over and they were extremely invested. Without ever having a debut match on live

@WWENXT tv, I have become one of the most recognized names in the brand and industry. From getting swarmed at WWE World in Las Vegas to taking pictures with fans in every airport I walk into, I have been able to build a movement with my hard work and dedication. The hours behind the scenes, editing social media content, training, and reflecting on my character work, I feel it has all payed off.

There have been many challenges along the way, but I can only control what I can only control. Obviously this release is a big bummer (especially when you have no idea what you could have done different), but the only option in my opinion is an attitude of gratitude. All I can do is keep pushing, & put it in God’s hands. I’m healing strong and will continue to rehab my shoulder until I’m 100%. And the biggest SHOUTOUT & THANKS to my fans who made it all worthwhile.

And now, Brayden Jesse Ray is back on sabbatical and SexyBJRay has a few words. As my good friend @TheNotoriousMMA once said, “I’d like to take this chance to apologize to absolutely nobody”. What you’ve seen was just the trailer… get ready for the whole movie 🍿

and p.s. “Ayo you got Snapchat?