Add another name to the massive list of WWE releases that took place this week.

As noted on Friday evening, several WWE main roster and WWE NXT Superstars were released by the company as part of the annual post-WrestleMania “spring cleaning” talent roster cuts.

In another update, on Saturday morning, confirmation came in regarding another addition to the list.

Dani Palmer.

The WWE NXT Superstar surfaced on social media this morning with a statement confirming that she was included in the list of 15+ talent cuts in WWE.

She wrote the following statement via her official Instagram page:

“Thank you WWE for bringing me to the love of my life the past 3 years have been amazing! It’s a bittersweet feeling to be officially closing out my athletic career, but I can truly say I went til the wheels fell off..literally lol. Our bodies are a gift and mine has been so kind to me. I look forward to this next chapter!! Gods been giving me some big dreams with bringing my business back and I couldn’t be more stoked about it! Thank you all for the support.”

Featured below is an updated list of WWE releases and WWE NXT releases:

WWE Releases (90 Day Non-Compete Clause, Free Agents As Of August)

* Shayna Baszler

* Katana Chance

* Kayden Carter

* Dakota Kai

* Braun Strowman

WWE NXT Releases (30 Day Non-Compete Clause, Free Agents As Of June)

* Javier Bernal

* Joe Coffey

* Mark Coffey

* Gigi Dolin

* Jakara Jackson

* Cora Jade

* Oro Mensah

* Riley Osborne

* Eddy Thorpe

* Wolfgang

* Dani Palmer

* Luca Crusifino (Ruomred)