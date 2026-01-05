The injury bug may be making its way through WWE’s roster.

WWE officials reportedly had concerns that B-Fab may have suffered an injury during the company’s Holiday live event tour, leading to her being pulled from subsequent appearances.

B-Fab wrestled Jade Cargill at the January 1 live event in Syracuse, New York.

She was, however, notably absent from the following night’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, raising questions backstage.

The situation is particularly noteworthy as B-Fab had only recently stepped into the tour lineup as a replacement for Michin, who was sidelined earlier in the week due to her own injury.

She too was in the midst of an emerging rivalry with WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill on the SmackDown side of things being going down with an injury.

According to reports, the primary concern was a possible concussion, which is believed to be the reason WWE opted to remove B-Fab from the remainder of the tour dates and television action the next night.

At this time, it remains unclear whether B-Fab officially suffered a concussion or if WWE was acting out of an abundance of caution.

Either way, the company appears to be erring on the side of safety as the Holiday tour continues.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the injury status of Michin and B-Fab continue to surface.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Spoiler On Currently Planned Winner For 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Men’s Match

(H/T: Fightful Select)