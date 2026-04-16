The rumored Iyo Sky vs. Asuka match at WrestleMania 42 appears to be off.

Iyo Sky issued a challenge to Asuka for a match at WrestleMania 42 on social media on April 7.

“Asuka … the achievements you’ve made in WWE have been truly brilliant,” Sky’s social media statement began (see photo below). “Kairi and I have always looked up to you. But the way you’re treating Kairi right now is changing all of that!! If dragging Kairi around and using her as a shield is your idea of ‘LOVE,’ then my ‘LOVE’ is to go anywhere and everywhere to be Rhea Ripley’s shield.”

Sky continued, “I’m DEFINITELY NOT afraid to face you, my senior whom I once LOVED so dearly. Let’s settle this once and for all: which of our ‘LOVES’ deserves to have it all. Hope to see you in Vegas.”

Sky has since deleted the post.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the Sky-Asuka bout appears to be off. He did point out, however, that a “final decision has not yet been made.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.