Yoshiki Inamura has laid out an ambitious plan for N-1 VICTORY 2026: go undefeated, win the tournament, and challenge last year’s winner Masa Kitamiya to a high-stakes final. Inamura addressed the tournament during an original interview with Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Inamura said he is not merely chasing the trophy.

“I was once the man who lost every N-1 match. This time, I want to become the man who wins every match and wins it all.”

He said the idea of defeating the previous tournament winner would complete the story he has in mind.

“I want to get through my block unbeaten, beat last year’s winner Masa Kitamiya in the final, and win the whole thing undefeated. That is the last page of my N-1 revenge story.”

Inamura also proposed an added consequence if he meets Kitamiya in the final.

“If I beat Mr. Kitamiya in the final, I want him to promise to leave TEAM 2000X. I want him to be the players’ association chairman who leads the younger wrestlers again.”

Inamura said the N-1 winner would move toward a GHC Heavyweight Championship match with Tetsuya Naito at Ryogoku on October 25.