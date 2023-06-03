Yota Tsuji has joined Los Ingobernables De Japon.

This happened at this morning’s NJPW press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Dominion pay-per-view event in Osaka. Tsuji, who will be challenging SANADA for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the event, was confronted by LIJ leader Tetsuya Naito. Tsuji would tell Naito that he was planning on taking NJPW to new heights, and that he would like to do it as a member of LIJ. BUSHI would come out after and present Tsuji with an official OIJ t-shirt. NJPW released a detailed recount on their website, which you can check out below.

Another question from the press concerning Tsuji indicating that he would be part of Los Ingobernables De Japon would be batted away by the challenger, but when he and SANADA got ready for their photo session, Tetsuya Naito made a surprise appearance to huge cheers. When Naito asked Tsuji whether his chest bump in Fukuoka meant that he wanted to join LIJ, Tsuji responded in the affirmative. ‘I will be fighting in Japan from here on, and I want to do it in Los Ingobernables De Japon(… ) but are you ready? Because I plan on bringing LIJ and New Japan Pro-Wrestling to new heights.’ BUSHI would present Tsuji with his LIJ tee, and after Naito bid Osaka ‘adios’, Tsuji promised to ‘make things interesting around here in NJPW’.

