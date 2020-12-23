“You Cannot Kill David Arquette” documentary was released back in August and is now streaming on Hulu.

The streaming service just added the project, which looks at Arquette’s return to the ring.

The documentary follows his journey as he attempts to erase the negative legacy that he has with some wrestling fans over the 2000 WCW World Heavyweight Championship win and follows him to independent shows in the US, training in Mexico, and more.

There are interviews with Arquette, Courteney Cox, Arquette’s wife and daughter, his sisters Patricia and Rosanna, as well as Ric Flair, Eric Bischoff, and more.