The contents of Naomi’s Money in the Bank briefcase have finally been revealed — and it’s not just the championship contract inside.

When Naomi opened her women’s Money in the Bank briefcase, fans were surprised to see it packed with unexpected items, including a knife, a taser, and razor blades.

Of course, the most important item remains the official contract, granting her the right to challenge for any WWE women’s championship at a time of her choosing.

According to a report from Programming Insider, the June 10th episode of WWE NXT drew 726,000 viewers on The CW Network, an increase from the 684,000 viewers recorded on June 3rd.

The show held steady in the key 18-49 demographic, earning a 0.15 rating — the same as the previous week.

WWE will host the 2025 Night of Champions pay-per-view event on Saturday, June 28, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event will host the finals of both the 24th King of the Ring and third Queen of the Ring tournaments, with the last tournaments being held in 2024.

BetOnline has released the early betting odds for WWE Night of Champions: Riyadh, which you can check out below:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match:

John Cena (c) -2000 (1/20)

CM Punk +700 (7/1)

Note: Odds indicate a 95.2% chance of Cena winning the match.

King of the Ring Winner:

Cody Rhodes 1/1

LA Knight 3/1

Sami Zayn 7/2 (+350)

Any Other 5/1

Carmelo Hayes 6/1

Randy Orton 15/2 (+750)

Andrade 10/1

Bronson Reed 12/1

Aleister Black 14/1

Damian Priest 14/1

Rusev 16/1

Sheamus 16/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 40/1

Queen of the Ring:

Roxanne Perez 2/1

Asuka 5/2 (+250)

Jade Cargill 4/1

Charlotte Flair 11/2 (+550)

Stephanie Vaquer 6/1

Chelsea Green 13/2 (+650)

Raquel Rodriguez 7/1

Alexa Bliss 10/1

Nia Jax 10/1

Michin 12/1

Candice LeRae 14/1

Ivy Nile 14/1

Piper Niven 25/1