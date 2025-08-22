The Undertaker officially called it a career at WrestleMania 36, closing out his legendary run with a cinematic Boneyard Match against AJ Styles.

Since then, he has made occasional appearances on WWE programming, but only in his “American Badass” persona.

Speaking on a recent edition of his “Six Feet Under” podcast, The Undertaker explained why he’ll never return to wearing his trademark hat and coat. He said,

“When I retired, I retired half of my character. The hat, the coat, that whole side of The Undertaker, I retired. I kind of retained the American Badass part of it — the one that can relate to the people. That helps me. I will not jeopardize that part of my legacy. It frustrates a lot of people who want to do business with me because they want that — the hat and coat are synonymous. When you hear Undertaker, that’s what you envision. But I’m at a point where I absolutely will not put it back on. That’s how I protect that legacy. There is no way I could do it, not even for an ad or promotion.”

When Bully Ray asked if there was a “stupid number” that could convince him to don the hat and coat again, The Deadman said,

“No, I don’t think so. The only way I could put the hat and coat back on is if I got back in the ring — and I can’t do that. That would also jeopardize the legacy. As much as I have here [points to his head and heart], I know there’s not enough left in the tank to do that.”

Elayna Black has addressed recent comments from Alexis Lete, who claimed that she was bullied by Black during their time in WWE. As fans may remember, Lete engaged in a tense social media exchange with Roxanne Perez and Black (then known as Cora Jade) in 2023 following her WWE departure, alleging that the two mocked her after she was released. The subject came up again during Lete’s appearance on the “That One Time With Adam Metwally” podcast, where she spoke about Perez and revisited the situation. Lete said,

“Everybody thinks I hate her. I don’t. She actually helped me with a few of my moves and I think she’s a really sweet girl. She was friends with this girl Cora Jade, who was really mean when I was there and was one of the main bullies I had to deal with. In life. I was confused like, ‘Why do we have beef?’ It’s because she texted me and told me to do something. I told her that I wasn’t going to do that, respectfully. She asked me to take down a TikTok. I was like, ‘No.’ It was just, ‘This is what I did at work today.’

“She’s like, ‘You’re exposing the whole industry.’ I wasn’t. I did not give away anything kayfabe. It was just, ‘This is a fight. We’re planning out the fight,’ but I didn’t say I was planning it with my competition. We all collaborate with each other. She was butthurt that she couldn’t control me and she wanted to slander (me). She had been there longer than me, but there was no reason why I would respect her because she didn’t do anything to be respected. She didn’t come to introduce herself to the new people. She didn’t make it a safe place to ask her questions about moves. She didn’t offer to stay after and help people. We would go up, shake her hand and she’d literally turn away from us. She was a mean person. She was really mean. End of story, Cora Jade sucks.”

Black then took to Twitter to comment on the matter. She wrote,

“I shouldn’t be giving this girl an ounce more of my energy but this will be the one and only time I speak on this and if you know you know. This girl came into the pc and immediately had heat with everyone for being disrespectful on more than one occasion. I texted this girl trying to HELP before her heat got worse (that had already travelled up to main roster before she even had a match). I’ll go ahead and post the screenshots myself.

“She chose to basically tell me to f**k off and then continue to get heat for weeks. Only until multiple main roster talent members spoke to her as well, she decided to come up to me and apologize. I told her I appreciate the apology but I dont respect how she handles things and the ways she disrespects pro wrestling.

“I came from Indy wrestling, absolutely loved wrestling and was trying to carry on the love and respect that was there when I got there in black and gold. There is absolutely no respect for wrestling with people like this and it’s not my job to care about anymore. Which is exactly what is wrong with that entire place in general. I spoke to her maybe 5 times total of that. Blunt to a fault sometimes? Yes. But bullying is crazy.”

I shouldn’t be giving this girl an ounce more of my energy but this will be the one and only time I speak on this and if you know you know-

This girl came into the pc and immediately had heat with everyone for being disrespectful on more than one occasion. I texted this girl- — Brie Coda (@ElaynaBlack) August 21, 2025

talent members spoke to her as well, she decided to come up to me and apologize. I told her I appreciate the apology but I dont respect how she handles things and the ways she disrespects pro wrestling. I came from Indy wrestling, absolutely loved wrestling and was trying to- — Brie Coda (@ElaynaBlack) August 21, 2025

5 times total of that. Blunt to a fault sometimes? Yes. But bullying is crazy 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Brie Coda (@ElaynaBlack) August 21, 2025

During a recent appearance on “The Fan Morning Show,” Bronson Reed commented on learning from Paul Heyman. He said,

“He is a genius when it comes to pro wrestling. He’s been in the game for a long time. I think the most important thing for me is knowing when and where to do things. That’s what he helps me with. He knows when I should attack Roman Reigns. How I should do it. Having the Shoe-La Fala. He’s a great reminder of how to be great in our business.”

(h/t – Fightful)