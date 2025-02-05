The Young Bucks haven’t been seen on AEW television since losing the AEW Tag Team Titles to Private Party during the Fright Night themed episode of Dynamite.

During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of “Undisputed,” The Young Bucks commented on their future. Matt Jackson said,

“We’re up for anything and everything. It would be an honor to wrestle Tanahashi one last time. He can pick whomever he wants to team with, even if it’s Kenny. We have a pretty good idea when we’ll report back to work at AEW and if we’re still having to pack those belts every time we travel, we’d be happy to bring them to AEW Dynamite.”

Nick Jackson added, “I’d love to do that match. We have had many matches with Tana, but I’d love to get in there at least one more time before he calls it a career. Same goes with Kenny. That’s the thing I think wrestling fans take for granted. We have no clue how many more matches any of us have left in the tank. I try to enjoy every match like it’s my last these days.”

PAC says he hates All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent appearance on the “AEW Close-Up with Renee Paquette” podcast, PAC commented on his relationship with the Death Riders faction. He said,

“I’ll be honest Renee. I’ve been here since they docked. I have always hated this place. AEW never became what it was supposed to be. I hate the management. I hate the locker room. Most of all, I loathe the culture. Somewhere that rewards the manipulative and emboldens those without shame. Bluffers, baggers, and slimey little rats run amuck. You know who you are. For years, I have struggled to exist. A lonely bitter man who trusts no one, who loves no one, so here I am. Here I am to burn this company to the ground, to obliterate this institution and punish those responsible. We are not brothers. We are not family. We are professionals who give a sh*t. People sitting around sick and tired of waiting for change, so now, we are the change. Pro wrestling guerillas who share the same obsession: to usher in the end.”

Swerve Strickland will be facing off against Ricochet on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During a recent appearance on the “Voices In The Streets Unfiltered” podcast, Strickland was asked about his ongoing feud with Ricochet. He said,

“A mad man that I created. He’s got a lot of pent up aggression that I really forced a new side of him to come out. That’s what I do. I poke the bear, I push buttons, but I unlock something special in a lot of these people.”

When asked what’s next for him when he’s finished with Ricochet, Strickland stated,

“Once I’m done with Ricochet, it’s onto the AEW World Championship and title reign number two.”