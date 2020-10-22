The long awaited tag team showdown between FTR (fka The Revival in WWE) and the Young Bucks is set.

The brothers Jackson became number one title contenders after winning a Fatal-Four way tag team contest in the main event of this evening’s Dynamite. Commentary would then announce that they’ll receive their opportunity at the November 9th Full Gear pay per view.

After the match the two teams would stare each other down, but Tully Blanchard, who was dressed as a timekeeper, attacked the Bucks from behind with a steel chair. This led to FTR placing a chair around Matt Jackson’s leg and nearly crippling him by stomping it from the middle-rope. The show went off the air with Nick attending to his brother.

UPDATED CARD FOR FULL GEAR:

-Jon Moxley versus Eddie Kingston in an “I Quit” match for the AEW world championship

-Darby Allin challenges for the TNT championship (Either Cody Rhodes or Orange Cassidy)

-Finals of the title tournament

-FTR versus The Young Bucks for the AEW tag team championship

-Sammy Guevara versus Matt Hardy in an Elite Deletion bout