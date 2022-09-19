The Young Bucks have made some not so subtle comments regarding their suspension from AEW following the backstage melee with CM Punk and Ace Steel at ALL OUT earlier this month. The former two-time AEW tag champs at first wrote “Suspended AF” on their locations, but have since changed it to “Not sure TBH.” You can see their entire profile here.

AEW TNT champion Wardlow was in attendance for yesterday’s Cleveland Guardians MLB baseball game. Mr. Mayhem took a picture with the team’s Mustard Hot Dog mascot. Check it out below.