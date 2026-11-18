The Young Bucks revisited the kind of wrestling they wanted AEW to showcase, pointing to the style they worked in during their years in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. In the new Being The Elite video, one of the Bucks described AEW as “PWG on illegal steroids” and added, “that’s kind of what we envisioned this could be.”

The comparison concerned the in-ring approach and audience response, not a formal connection between the companies or a new AEW plan. The speaker said AEW continued to book PWG-style matches and that “the crowd gets hotter and hotter” in response. The captions do not identify which brother delivers this section, so the remarks are attributed to the team rather than assigned to Matt or Nick individually.

That explanation gives the familiar comparison more detail than a shorthand label. The Bucks were describing a match style they felt could be presented on a larger stage, while keeping the fast-paced, high-energy quality they associated with PWG. Their point was about what they wanted AEW’s shows to feel like, not a claim that every match should follow one formula.

The episode also places the comments in the context of the Bucks’ long run with AEW, which they connected to the company’s eighth Full Gear. Their reflection is a look back at the promotion’s original identity from two people who helped shape it, with the crowd’s response serving as the measure they chose to emphasize.