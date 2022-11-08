The Young Bucks have filed a new trademark.

Matt & Nick Jackson filed to trademark “The Wayward Sons” for merchandising purposes and entertainment services on November 3rd.

It’s listed for merchandising purposes and entertainment services. Here are the descriptions:

“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

The Young Bucks haven’t appeared on AEW television since AEW All Out, when they and Kenny Omega won the AEW Trios Championships. The Bucks and Omega got into a fight with CM Punk and Ace Steel after the event, which resulted in suspensions for all parties and the firing of Ace Steel.

The Bucks have been backstage at Dynamite in recent weeks.