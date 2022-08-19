Kenny Omega says eventually he will be better than before.

Omega trended worldwide on social media for his big return, but he also had fans talking on Twitter over the fact that he wore a brace and compression shirt during the match. The main event of Wednesday’s House of The Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite from Charleston, WV, saw Omega and The Young Bucks defeat defeat Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee in a first round match for the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. The finish saw Omega get the pin on Lee. This was Omega’s first match since dropping the AEW World Title to former champion Adam Page at Full Gear back in November.

In an update, Omega took to Twitter after his return and somewhat apologized for his performance, saying The Elite has a real shot at becoming the AEW World Trios Champions. He also promised he will surpass where he was, and where everyone else is.

“The pieces aren’t all there yet but I refuse to burden the Bucks with my limitations. We have a real chance at this. I’ll be even stronger in round 2. I’ll surpass where I was at. I’ll surpass everyone,” Omega wrote.

The message was re-tweeted by The Young Bucks.

The Bucks took to Twitter and updated their bio with a bold statement about The Elite.

“#theELITE was & always will be the heartbeat of All ELITE Wrestling,” The Bucks wrote.

After Wednesday’s Dynamite main event, Omega shared a brief embrace with Lee before The Elite exited up the ramp. Andrade and Rush then turned on Lee, and Andrade unmasked him. Lee was laid out by Anrade’s Hammerlock DDT as the show went off the air.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter after the show and revealed that highlights from the post-match angle will air during Friday’s taped AEW Rampage.

“Thank you all who watched #AEWDynamite tonight! After the bell in our classic main event the @AEW World Trios Tournament opener with the return of @KennyOmegamanX, postmatch action unexpectedly got out of hand! We’ll have highlights of that aftermath this Friday on #AEWRampage!,” Khan wrote.

Friday’s Rampage will also feature an in-ring appearance by ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defending against Private Party, FTW Champion Hook defending against Zack Clayton, Buddy Matthews vs. Serpentico, Athena vs. Penelope Ford, plus a first round match in the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions with Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Orange Cassidy vs. Trustbusters (Parker Boudreaux, Slim J, Ari Daivari). Rampage will also feature appearances by The Factory, Powerhouse Hobbs, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, Miro, Red Velvet, Kiera Hogan, AEW TBS Champion Jae Cargill, and others. Full spoilers can be found at this link.

Khan made another post-Dynamite tweet and said the company will make history next Wednesday in Dynamite as they hold the Undisputed World Title match between Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and AEW World Champion CM Punk, which was moved from All Out to Dynamite.

He wrote, “Next Wednesday Night, August 24 in Cleveland, Ohio, we’ll make history on #AEWDynamite: For the @AEW Undisputed World Championship, @AEW World Champion @CMPunk vs @AEW Interim World Champion @JonMoxley LIVE on @AEWonTV Dynamite on @TBSNetwork! Next Wednesday @ 8pm ET/7pm CT!”

Finally, Khan returned to Twitter today and again thanked the Dynamite viewers, and touted this week’s ratings. He noted that he thought this was one of AEW’s best Dynamite shows ever.

“Thank you all who watched #AEWDynamite last night on @TBSNetwork, the 12th straight Wednesday that Dynamite has finished in cable’s top two shows + I thought one of our best shows ever. #AEWRampage on TNT is coming off our biggest audience since April & we’re back tomorrow night!,” he wrote.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Omega’s post-show comments on his return, taking a while before he challenges for a singles title in AEW, and more.

