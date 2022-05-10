AEW superstar Matt and Nick Jackson, better known as the Young Bucks, have once again updated their Twitter bios and taken a shot at all their online critics. Their latest work reads, “Love it or hate it, we invented & popularized the new modern style of tag team wrestling.” You can check that out here.

The hit AEW affiliated Youtube Series “Being The Elite” has released its latest episode. The description reads, “Dark Order discuss Hangman’s promo on CM Punk. The Hardy’s confront Matt & Nick after the face off on Dynamite.”