The Young Bucks reflected on being in Kenny Omega’s corner for his AEW All In main event against Will Ospreay.

Omega was accompanied to the ring at Wembley Stadium by Matt and Nick Jackson, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa, while Ospreay had members of United Empire in his corner.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, Matt Jackson explained that the group made a point to appreciate the moment together backstage before Omega headed to the ring.

“Behind the curtain, making it a point to soak it in, that was our moment,” Matt said. “We all realized it could be one of the final times we are all in a big stadium where we are all together in front of a camera, so we knew what was at stake.”

Matt said they also made sure Omega knew the significance of the match before he went through the curtain.

“We encouraged Kenny and told him he’s the best stadium wrestler in the world and that this entire house came to see him and Will. We pumped him up pretty good.”

According to Matt, Omega’s decision to have Cutler join the group at ringside came at the last minute.

“At the very last second, he asked Brandon to also second him to the ring, and Brandon was very flattered. He’d asked us a couple days prior and we were touched. We’ve been ringside for all of his greatest matches, and this was on the same level.”

Matt also offered high praise for what Omega and Ospreay produced in the main event.

“Watching Kenny and Will was watching two wrestling psychopath geniuses who’ve perfected their craft from the best seat in the house.”

Cutler has been closely associated with Omega and the Young Bucks for years, including serving as the cameraman for Being The Elite.

Ospreay ultimately defeated Omega in the All In main event to capture the AEW World Championship.