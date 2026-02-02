A long-teased dream match involving The Young Bucks nearly happened in AEW.

But circumstances got in the way.

During a new Being The Elite YouTube channel Q&A Nick and Matt Jackson were asked about a proposed match that never came to fruition during their AEW run.

Nick Jackson revealed that plans were in place for The Young Bucks to face Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi on a recent AEW pay-per-view before Ibushi suffered a serious injury.

“The Golden Lovers,” Nick Jackson said. “It was actually supposed to happen pretty recently.”

He continued, “But [Ibushi] had a really bad leg break. We were supposed to do Kenny & Ibushi at — when was it? Not Revolution. Where the heck was it? It was a couple months ago. You guys tell me. We ended up doing a six-man tag.”

With Ibushi sidelined, the planned bout was scrapped, and AEW instead went in a different direction at Full Gear. That event featured a six-man tag team match, with The Young Bucks teaming up with Josh Alexander to defeat Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) and Omega.

One injury changed the entire card.

The Young Bucks and The Golden Lovers are no strangers to one another, having previously clashed in a highly praised dream match at NJPW Strong Style Evolved in 2018.

In that encounter, Omega and Ibushi picked up the victory in what remains their only meeting as teams.