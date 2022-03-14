AEW has announced 13 matchups for tomorrow’s edition of the promotion’s weekly Youtube episodic, Dark, which features top stars like the Young Bucks, Ricky Starks, Ruby Soho, Lance Archer, and more in action. Check it out below.

-Young Bucks/Brandon Cutler vs. Dark Order

-Darian Bengston vs. Ricky Starks

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Marina Tucker

-Invictus Khash/Ariya Daivari vs. Top Flight

-Ruby Soho vs. Ashley D’Ambroise

-Chaos Project vs. Alex Reynolds/John Silver

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Jora Johl

-Lance Archer vs. Sage Scott

-Josh Woods vs. AC Adams

-Aaron Solo vs. Preston “10” Vance

-Session Moth Martina vs. Diamnante

-Emi Sakura vs. Shalonce Royal

-Luke Sampson/Mike Reed/Shayne Stetson vs. 2Point0/Daniel Garcia