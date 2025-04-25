The Young Bucks appreciate the fans.

The real ones.

Following their recent return to the scene in All Elite Wrestling after a few month hiatus, Matthew Jackson of The Young Bucks surfaced on social media to share a message of thanks to the fans.

“Nothing but love to the real ones who’ve never stopped supporting us,” he wrote via Instagram. “To the ones who didn’t fall for the phony character assassination clickbait articles.”

Jackson continued, “The rumors, the lies. You had our backs the whole time [and] it didn’t go unnoticed. We still do this for you. I would have probably called it a night a long time ago without your support. Let’s keep going. Let’s come back bigger, better [and] sharper. What is ‘the feeling’ everyone talks about? It’s you. You’re the recipe. Onward [and] upward.”