On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, the Young Bucks and Jurassic Express defeated SCU and Private Party in an 8-man tag, with the stipulation being that the winners would face each other at this Saturday’s ALL OUT pay per view. The Bucks, who showed an incredible amount of aggression and heel tendencies, scored the pinfall for their team.

Seems like there's already some tension between the Young Bucks and Jurassic Express #AEWDynamite Don't miss them head to head this Saturday at #AllOut on @brlive https://t.co/7LXjfHezkl pic.twitter.com/xJiJK2w3QE — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 3, 2020

UPDATED CARD FOR ALL OUT:

-Jon Moxley versus MJF for the AEW championship (Moxley cannot use the Paradigm Shift)

-Hikaru Shida versus Thunder Rosa for the AEW women’s championship

-Matt Hardy versus Sammy Guevara Broken Rules Match

-FTR versus Kenny Omega/Hangman Page for the AEW tag team championship

-Chris Jericho versus Orange Cassidy Mimosa Mayhem Match

-Dark Order versus Matt Cardona/Dustin Rhodes/QT Marshall/Scorpio Sky

-Casino Battle Royal where the winner gets a future AEW title opportunity

-The Young Bucks versus Jurassic Express