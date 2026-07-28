The Young Bucks had more than just a match at stake at this past Sunday night’s AEW Redemption 2026 show at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The July 26 AEW Redemption pay-per-view event featured Matt and Nick Jackson defeating The Death Riders duo of Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay in a bout that advanced multiple storylines heading into AEW All In on August 30 at Wembley Stadium. The show will feature The Young Bucks challenging Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

In the latest episode of Being The Elite (see video below), the Jackson brothers gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at Redemption, with Matt Jackson revealing before the show that he and Nick played a significant role in putting the match together and felt personally invested in its success.

“We have a big match tonight against Will Ospreay & Jon Moxley. A lot of stuff on the line heading into All In,” Jackson said. “And I don’t like to, you know, give away too many secrets nowadays, but Nick and I were very hands-on and influential with this match happening. So there’s a lot of ownership here at stake personally for me. I really want this to succeed — not that I don’t always want everything to succeed, but even more so today. So, big night tonight. I’m excited. And I just hope that we hit a home run.”

Matt Jackson also looked ahead to The Young Bucks’ upcoming showdown with Copeland and Cage at All In, noting that it has long been a dream match for the brothers. Having already shared the ring with The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz, the bout will complete their goal of facing all three legendary tag teams from WWE’s iconic TLC era.

“Just surreal that that’s finally going to happen,” Matt Jackson said. “Now it’ll be official that we’ve wrestled every team from the TLC era. Always a dream match of ours to wrestle those guys.”

The rivalry continues this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, where Renee Paquette is scheduled to host a sit-down interview featuring Adam Copeland, Christian Cage and The Young Bucks ahead of their All In championship clash.

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