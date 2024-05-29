A new segment has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

The Young Bucks will be making an announcement regarding the future of the TNT Championship. This is due to Adam Copeland, who is the reigning Champion, suffering a severe injury at Double or Nothing that will require surgery.

#AEWDynamite TONIGHT@thekiaforum Los Angeles, CA

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT @TBSNetwork After a devastating injury to champion @ratedRCope at #AEWDoN, what's next for the #TNT Championship? TONIGHT, AEW EVP's Matthew & Nicholas @youngbucks will address the future of the TNT Title! pic.twitter.com/XIdeAs0RSk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

* Jon Moxley (C) vs. Rocky Romero (IWGP Title Eliminator)

* Mariah May vs. Saraya

* Young Bucks to address the future of the TNT Championship

* Swerve Strickland vs. Killswitch (Presented By House Of Dragons)

* Kris Statlander, Stokely Hathaway Explain Willow Nightingale Attack

* Chris Jericho’s “TV Time With The Learning Tree”

* The Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet For AEW Title Shot