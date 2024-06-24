One lucky young Cody Rhodes fan had the time of their life this past weekend.

At the WWE live event in Kalamazoo, Michigan on June 23, following his successful defense of the WWE Universal Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, “The American Nightmare” had a cool moment in the ring with a young fan.

WWE shared footage on their social media channels of the young fan entering the ring after the Rhodes-Nakamura bout at the WWE Kalamazoo show on Sunday night. Rhodes gave the fan his weight belt and shared a hug before the show came to an end.

WWE Undisputed Champion @CodyRhodes shares a moment that this young fan will never forget. ❤️#WWEKalamazoo pic.twitter.com/RfJvWSfZf6 — WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2024

After the show wrapped up, the same fan went backstage to have another meeting with Cody Rhodes, this time getting to hold the WWE Universal Championship and having a private conversation with “The American Nightmare.”

Footage of this has also been shared online.

