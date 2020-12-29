WWE issued the following about a young fan reenacting Steve Austin’s iconic entrance:

Young WWE fan channels “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s epic entrance

A young member of the WWE Universe shattered the glass and the internet by channeling “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s epic entrance.

The tribute caught the attention of The Texas Rattlesnake, who gave the tribute a “Stone Cold” stamp of approval.

Thanks to Mason for showing the WWE Universe that it’s never too early to start channeling your inner-“Stone Cold.”