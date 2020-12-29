WWE issued the following about a young fan reenacting Steve Austin’s iconic entrance:
Young WWE fan channels “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s epic entrance
A young member of the WWE Universe shattered the glass and the internet by channeling “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s epic entrance.
My brothers entrance 😂 pic.twitter.com/ODo13JZaog
— isis (@Iceesis) December 27, 2020
The tribute caught the attention of The Texas Rattlesnake, who gave the tribute a “Stone Cold” stamp of approval.
Oh Heck Yeah!!! https://t.co/ngHPPxyRYm
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) December 28, 2020
Thanks to Mason for showing the WWE Universe that it’s never too early to start channeling your inner-“Stone Cold.”