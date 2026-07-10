WWE has officially unveiled the promotional poster for this year’s Money in the Bank premium live event.

The newly released artwork features Trick Williams, Sol Ruca, IYO SKY and Penta climbing ladders with the iconic Money in the Bank briefcases suspended above them, highlighting four of WWE’s top stars heading into the event.

Money in the Bank is scheduled to take place on October 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The date comes after several scheduling adjustments throughout the year.

The premium live event was originally slated for August 29 before being moved to September 6 and ultimately settling on October 10. The multiple date changes were reportedly the result of broadcasting conflicts, with Money in the Bank initially expected to be held during its traditional summer timeframe in July.

As of this writing, WWE has not officially announced any matches for the event.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.