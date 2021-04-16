NJPW legend Yuji Nagata has released a video response to IWGP United States champion Jon Moxley, who recently challenged Blue Justice to a match, and teased him to bring his “six-shooter” for a fight. Nagata has accepted the Purveyor of Violence’s invitation, warning him that he will send him back to square one.

Mr. Jon Moxley! Looks like you have Yuji Nagata in your sights…At first, I was pleased to know that you recognize who the toughest around here is, but you want me to “Bring my Six Shooter?” Listen here you snot-nosed punk! In that ring, there’s no need for cheap props. In this business, we rely only on our brawn. If you didn’t know that, maybe you need to start over at square one!

NJPW added in a press release that the details of the match have yet to be determined.

Last week, Jon Moxley broke his silence after defending the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against KENTA on February 26. Calling out Yuji Nagata, Moxley challenged the veteran to ‘bring his six shooter’ and try his luck against the champion. Nagata has responded with a video of his own, and the challenge appears to be accepted! But where and when?

See the video below.