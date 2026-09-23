Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima will meet in a singles championship match for the first time when DDT stages its Super Japan Pro Wrestling event at Shinjuku FACE on September 28.

Nagata enters as the 1,909th Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion, with Kojima named as his challenger. DDT originally announced their singles meeting as part of its New Japan Pro-Wrestling crossover program before Nagata’s title win changed the stakes. The promotion describes it as the first singles title match between the two longtime NJPW wrestlers.

There is a qualification: DDT says the match could lose its championship status before bell time because of the Ironman title’s unusual rules. Nagata must still be champion when he faces Kojima for the advertised title match to take place.

The September 28 card also includes CIMA against Ken Ohka, Mio Shirai and Yuki Minami against Marika Kobashi and Azusa Inaba, and GAJI’s debut in a tag match. DDT says the sold-out Shinjuku FACE event will stream live on WRESTLE UNIVERSE. The card is part of the venue’s countdown series before DDT’s Ryogoku plans later this fall.

Source: DDT Pro-Wrestling; DDT’s original title-match announcement.