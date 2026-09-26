Yuki Iino ended Kaito Kiyomiya’s unbeaten N-1 Victory run at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s September 25 show in Sendai. Iino beat the A Block leader in 10 minutes, 23 seconds with a spear, turning a match between the block’s first-place and last-place wrestlers into the night’s biggest result.

Kiyomiya entered Sendai with four wins and a draw, while Iino had lost his first five tournament matches. NOAH’s updated standings put Kiyomiya at nine points and Iino at two, leaving the former leader with his first loss and giving Iino his first win.

Shane Haste also moved to eight points by defeating Takashi Sugiura in 15 minutes, 39 seconds. Alpha Wolf reached eight points with a win over Chen, while Kazuyuki Fujita beat Yoshiki Inamura by referee stoppage to climb to four points. Inamura remains on seven.

The results tighten A Block before its September 27 round-robin matches in Utsunomiya. Kiyomiya faces Chen, Haste meets Alpha Wolf, and Iino takes on Fujita. Kiyomiya entered the Sendai card as the unbeaten block leader, a position that looked considerably safer before Iino got his first two points.

Source: Pro Wrestling NOAH’s official September 25 Sendai results and standings.