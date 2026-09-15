Yuki Iino says he wants N-1 VICTORY 2026 to establish him as a singles force in Pro Wrestling NOAH after his move to the company. Iino explained his decision and his goals in an original interview with Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Iino said he wants to keep building with his partner Manabu Soya while testing himself against NOAH’s heavyweight roster.

“The biggest reason is that I want to keep going as Passion MAX with my brother Soya. I also want to work more and more with strong, powerful heavyweights. There are big wrestlers of my generation in NOAH, including Inamura.”

He described NOAH’s in-ring style as different from what he had experienced previously.

“The wrestling I have done for nine years and NOAH wrestling are completely different. The kicks, holds, throws and power — NOAH can express itself and defeat an opponent with one move.”

Iino made his own target clear.

“I want to wear the GHC Heavyweight Championship. If I am joining the company, I want to win the biggest belt.”

For the tournament itself, he wants fans to see him beyond the tag-team identity.