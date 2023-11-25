– Wheeler Yuta checked in with a digital exclusive promo on Katsuyori Shibata ahead of their showdown for the ROH Pure Championship on Saturday night’s live episode of AEW Rampage. Check out the video below.

TOMORROW on TNT

Pittsburgh

Saturday #AEWRampage

7pm ET/6pm CT BEFORE Collision Ahead of challenging for the #ROH Pure Championship TOMORROW on #AEWRampage, @WheelerYuta has a message for the Champion Katsuyori Shibata! pic.twitter.com/dGDeNRBlt7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2023

– Shane “Swerve” Strickland has been hyping up his hip-hop content on social media today. Check out some of his posts on Twitter (X) regarding his rap career below.

– RUSH posted a photo with his newborn daughter on Twitter (X) on Friday and vowed to capture three points in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament next Wednesday night at Dynamite. Check out the post below.