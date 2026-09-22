Zac Amico says his limited JCW dates come down to travel and his touring comedy schedule. Speaking with Jasmin St. Claire on Off The Rails, he also explained why he sees value in JCW working with GCW.

Amico noted that he lives in Brooklyn while many JCW shows take place in the middle of the country. Some performers can drive to those events, whereas booking him involves an additional round-trip flight.

Timing is another factor. Amico said wrestling dates are not always available early enough to fit around comedy engagements he has already accepted.

“I’m a comedian full time.”

He said abandoning a previously booked weekend at a club or a series of one-night shows would be both financially irresponsible and unfair to the people who hired him. He would like the schedules to work together more often.

On the GCW crossover, Amico said bringing in outside wrestlers lets JCW feature different talent without dramatically expanding its own roster. He also pointed to the benefit for JCW performers who appear on GCW events.

“It gives our guys a chance to go over and be seen by another audience.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Off The Rails with Jasmin St. Claire, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.