A new movie on WWE Hall of Famers The Von Erichs is in the works.

Actor Zac Efron has signed on to star in “The Iron Claw,” according to Deadline. There is no word yet on which member of The Von Erich Family he will portray.

The movie is based on the true story of the legendary Von Erichs and will follow “the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.”

A24 and writer-director Sean Durkin are producing and financing “The Iron Claw,” which will be a drama. Tessa Ros, Derrin Schlesinger and Harrison Huffman will produce alongside A24. The movie was developed by House Productions, with the support of Access Entertainment, and BBC Films.

Regarding Efron’s role in the movie, Deadline noted that the “drama brings him a piece of material that is transformative and gritty and is surely unlike anything he’s done before in his career.”

There’s no word yet on when “The Iron Claw” will begin filming or when the release date will be, but stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com as we will keep you updated.

