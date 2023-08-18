During a recent episode of the “The False Finish” podcast, Zach Gowen talked about his WWE run in the early 200s.

The former WWE star is remembered for the beat down he received Brock Lesnar in a 2003 match.

“As I get there [to ‘SmackDown’], they tell me the idea of me and Brock, which I’m really ecstatic about because I’m like, ‘I know we can do something really, really special here, I know it.’ All the pieces are there, and we put the match together and it’s one of the most violent matches in WWE history. It was only five, six minutes long. They needed Brock to be hated, and creative thought to themselves, ‘How can we get Brock [hated]?’ Like you said, beat up the local kid with one leg in front of his mom, bloody mess. That was the first time I ever [bladed] in my life was on ‘SmackDown,’ which is why it’s a lot. It wasn’t supposed to be that much, but I didn’t know what the hell I was doing. Again, not something you’ll ever see WWE do again.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc