Zach Gowen believes a WWE magazine feature helped push his 2003 television debut into motion. Speaking with Bryan Asbury on Developmentally Speaking, Gowen recalled spending months at home after signing before being placed alongside Hulk Hogan and Roddy Piper.

Gowen said he doesn’t know what WWE had planned when it signed him, and his account of the magazine’s effect is his interpretation of events. He described a creative process that, from his perspective, changed quickly once the feature was due to appear.

At that time it was week to week what we’re going to do, you know? Obviously the top talent had long-term storylines and all of that, but we’re just flying by the seat of our pants. I don’t think they knew what to do with me. I think they signed me just to keep me off of TNA. Or they thought, you know what, this is a low-risk investment in terms of financially. Let’s just pocket Zach, you know, and then we’ll see what we got. We’ll revisit it at a certain point. And so I think that was the plan because I sat at home for like two or three months after I got signed with not much communication until the WWE magazine ran an article about me.

He also recalled sitting in a meeting with WWE’s writers before his debut. Gowen wanted a gradual introduction modeled on the 1-2-3 Kid, while WWE chose to put him with established main-event names immediately.

I don’t think creative knew that the WWE magazine, like the right hand didn’t know what the left hand was doing. So I don’t think creative knew that WWE magazine was running an article about me. So when they got wind of it that this article was coming out the following week or whatever, they said to themselves, “Well, we have to get him on TV before this article comes out. We can’t have the article come out.” Then he follows. So I think at the very last minute, they’re like, “What can we do? Where can we plug Zach in? What can it grow into? What can it evolve into? What’s the best idea? You know what? Screw it. He’s a unique character. It’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime deal. Let’s just throw him in the mix with Hogan and Piper and let them work their magic.” And so I think that’s what it was because I sat in a creative meeting with the writers maybe a few weeks prior to me debuting, and I pitched an idea of me coming in like the 1-2-3 Kid. I just said, “Hey, just show me as a normal guy and downplay almost the fact that I’m missing a leg. But then let organically the crowd kind of get behind me and I show a little bit more each match, and then finally that third or fourth match I get a surprise win, and then boom, now we can do whatever. So now we have a foundation of who Zach is, and more gets revealed every week.” And they went the complete opposite direction. They said, “No, we’re going to throw you into the main event scene with the top guys, not only in the industry, but historically.”

Gowen previously described his early WWE run as a “live experiment,” citing how few matches he had wrestled before facing Big Show in a 2023 interview. His new account explains why he believes WWE brought him to television before that first official match.

Source: Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury. Quotations are drawn from the original video’s available YouTube captions.