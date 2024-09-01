Zachary Wentz will make history at tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event.

Ahead of tonight’s show at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, Wentz, fresh off of TNA X-Division Championship victory in the returning Ultimate X match at the TNA Emergence 2024 pay-per-view on Friday, August 30, The Rascalz member wrote about making history at the WWE NXT PLE.

“TONIGHT,” he began in a post on his official X account on Sunday morning. “Nine years of brotherhood comes to a halt. Time to show Wes [Lee] that he is not on my level.”

Wentz continued, “And I make history as the first Current TNA X-Division Champion to be featured on WWE programming.”

Former friends turned rivals Wentz vs. Lee is scheduled as part of the six-match lineup advertised for tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 PLE, which features another TNA star in the main event, as Joe Hendry challenges Ethan Page for the WWE NXT World Championship with Trick Williams serving as the special guest referee.

For a complete preview of tonight’s show, click here. Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 results coverage from Denver, CO.