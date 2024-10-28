Love is in the air on a Monday.

On October 28, TNA Wrestling star Zachary Wentz surfaced on social media to comment on the one-year anniversary of his proposal to WWE NXT Superstar Gigi Dolin.

Wentz wrote the following via Instagram:

“I can’t believe yesterday marked a year since I proposed to the most wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman in the whole world, Gigi Dolin. Legit there are no words that can truly describe how I feel about you, but thank you for making me the happiest man alive. I love you so much and I can’t wait to make you my wife! Here’s to forever with you!”

Congratulations to the happy couple.