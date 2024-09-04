Zachary Wentz appreciates Jordynne Grace paving the TNA to WWE NXT road that he is now traveling down.

As noted, WWE announced that the TNA Knockouts Champion will be making her WWE NXT return on next week’s show on September 10, defending her title in her latest “open challenge.”

Additionally, Wentz, the new TNA X-Division Champion, will join fellow member of The Rascalz, Trey Miguel, for an upcoming title opportunity against WWE NXT Tag-Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

After earning the title shot with a victory in a three-way title eliminator on the September 3 broadcast, Wentz surfaced on social media and shared some kind words towards Grace for opening the ‘forbidden door’ from TNA to WWE NXT.

“AYE LETS GOOOO,” an excited Wentz wrote via X. “High key shout out Jordynne Grace for killing her opportunities with WWE.”

He added, “Without it, I wouldn’t have gotten this opportunity.”