Zachary Wentz is ready to take it to the streets.

The TNA X-Division Champion and one-half of The Rascalz tag-team was called out by Wes Lee for a Street Fight on the September 10 episode of WWE NXT.

During the show, Lee called out Wentz for a Street Fight at the upcoming WWE NXT on CW debut episode on October 1 in Chicago, Illinois.

“I end this in a Street Fight,” Lee stated.

After the show, Wentz surfaced on social media to respond to the call-out.

“You could have just taken the L and moved on,” Wentz said. “Instead you hurt my brother… now I have to hurt you.”

He continued, “You want a street fight? Bring it, b*tch.”