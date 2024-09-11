Zachary Wentz is ready to take it to the streets.
The TNA X-Division Champion and one-half of The Rascalz tag-team was called out by Wes Lee for a Street Fight on the September 10 episode of WWE NXT.
During the show, Lee called out Wentz for a Street Fight at the upcoming WWE NXT on CW debut episode on October 1 in Chicago, Illinois.
“I end this in a Street Fight,” Lee stated.
After the show, Wentz surfaced on social media to respond to the call-out.
“You could have just taken the L and moved on,” Wentz said. “Instead you hurt my brother… now I have to hurt you.”
He continued, “You want a street fight? Bring it, b*tch.”
