Zachary Wentz continued his winning ways this weekend.

After conquering the returning Ultimate X match at Friday’s TNA Emergence 2024 show in Louisville, KY. to capture the TNA X-Division Championship, one-half of The Rascalz duo also picked up a big win at Sunday night’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event in Denver, CO.

The match saw good back-and-forth action, with fellow TNA Wrestling star Trey Miguel of The Rascalz appearing to stop Lee from using a chair near the end of the bout. In the end, Wentz scored the “W.”

Wentz did, in fact, appear with his newly won TNA X-Division Championship during his appearance at the WWE NXT PLE.