Zachary Wentz will be going into the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event with gold around his waist.

The Rascalz member won the Ultimate X match to capture the TNA X-Division Championship in the opening match of the evening at the TNA Emergence 2024 special live event on Friday, August 30 in Louisville, KY.

With the win over “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Hammerstone, Jason Hotch, Laredo Kid and Riley Osborne to capture the TNA X-Division Championship, Wentz is now the new TNA X-Division Champion.

Wentz will now go into his match with Wes Lee at the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 as the active TNA X-Division Champion.