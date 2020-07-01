Zack Clayton On JWOWW’s Appearance With IMPACT

During his interview with WINCLY, Zack Clayton spoke on his girlfriend, JWOWW of MTV’s Jersey Shore, and her appearance on IMPACT. Here’s what he had to say:
It’s so funny because whenever she did that, it must be 10 years ago, I think. I thought it was awesome, but she hates whenever anyone brings it up, which I get because if you’re not involved in the business, you don’t really like it. You don’t get the point of it, but it was so cool,” Clayton said.
She loves what I’m doing, and she really hopes that since it’s what I’ve always wanted to do and still want to do, she hopes that I can do that for myself. She’s very supportive and I appreciate that very much. She makes sure that I get what I want out of whatever opportunity I have with wrestling. So, I’m thankful for that.
You can listen to the podcast below:
Credit: WINCLY.
