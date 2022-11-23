AEW star Zack Clayton recently spoke with TV Insider about a wide range of topics, including how former multi-time world champion Christopher Daniels was the one who offered him his AEW contract. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks getting signed by AEW:

Signing a full-time deal is something I’m very excited about. It has been coming I feel for quite some time…I’ve had conversations with them for quite some time. I figured it was coming when I was put on the road every week for about a month or two straight.

Says Chris Daniels made him the initial offer: