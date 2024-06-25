A new matchup has been announced for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite.

Zack Sabre Jr. will take on Kyle O’Reilly in a singles-matchup at the event, which takes place from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. This will be a big test for ZSJ ahead of this showdown with Orange Cassidy at this Sunday’s Forbidden Door. Tony Khan announced the matchup this evening on social media.

TOMORROW, Wed 6/26

Buffalo, NY

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@KORcombat vs @zacksabrejr Before he fights @orangecassidy at Forbidden Door,

ZSJ will fight 1-on-1 vs

1 of AEW's best stars + OC's good friend, the great Kyle O'Reilly! KOR vs ZSJ on TBS

TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/yOgTHf8fwd — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 25, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland vs. Gates Of Agony (Toa Liona & Kaun)

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

-Jay White vs. Rey Fenix Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round

-Saraya, Anna Jay, and Harley Cameron vs. Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Mina Shirakawa

-MJF live in Buffalo

-Daniel Garcia to speak