Zack Sabre Jr. reigns supreme on the Championship Friday edition of AEW Rampage.

The technical wizard defeated Action Andretti at tonight’s event (taped) from San Diego and retained his NJPW World Television Championship in the process. Andretti gave Sabre a competitive fight but was no match for the champ’s submission specialty, and called it quits after getting caught in a modified armbar. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@zacksabrejr wants to take home a souvenir!

Watch #AEWRampage on TNT pic.twitter.com/z6791fJ9X6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 3, 2023

.@ActionAndretti with a surprise attack to the champion!

Watch #AEWRampage on TNT pic.twitter.com/PhhHCJ8614 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 3, 2023

.@zacksabrejr lured him in and quickly took advantage of @ActionAndretti.

Watch #AEWRampage on TNT pic.twitter.com/a7vMETCeOs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 3, 2023

