During an interview with the NJPW press company superstar Zack Sabre Jr. spoke about his recent exhibition matchup against Katsuyori Shibata at the G1 Climax finals, a bout that shocked the wrestling world as Shibata was forced to retire from in-ring action back in 2017. Check out ZSJ’s thoughts on the subject below.

Says facing Shibata was like picking up right where they left off:

And he looked like he was in the best shape of his career [in 2019]. Plus I’d heard these rumors that he was a very hands on coach in the LA Dojo, I knew he was in the ring with them, practicing. So he was on my mind. It was like picking up where we left off. I wrestled him in March 2017 over the British heavyweight Championship…

How Shibata nearly died for professional wrestling: