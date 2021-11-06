During an interview with the NJPW press company superstar Zack Sabre Jr. spoke about his recent exhibition matchup against Katsuyori Shibata at the G1 Climax finals, a bout that shocked the wrestling world as Shibata was forced to retire from in-ring action back in 2017. Check out ZSJ’s thoughts on the subject below.
Says facing Shibata was like picking up right where they left off:
And he looked like he was in the best shape of his career [in 2019]. Plus I’d heard these rumors that he was a very hands on coach in the LA Dojo, I knew he was in the ring with them, practicing. So he was on my mind. It was like picking up where we left off. I wrestled him in March 2017 over the British heavyweight Championship…
How Shibata nearly died for professional wrestling:
He almost died for professional wrestling. Seriously. It’s hard to not accept that handshake as much as my usual instincts would be to decline. You know, I bought a special Japanese edition of Monopoly just in case the next time we compete can’t be in a wrestling match, but I think he’ll be putting his ring gear on again, and I’m waiting for it.