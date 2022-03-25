NJPW superstar Zack Sabre Jr. recently spoke with the NJPW press to hype up the semifinals of the New Japan Cup tournament, where the former four-time British heavyweight champion takes on the talented Shingo Takagi. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he’s feeling ahead of the semifindals:

Well the tournament is coming to a close but I feel like I’m just getting started. I thrive in singles tournaments so I feel in my element right now. It would be remiss of me to not admit that I took a little bit of a pasting in my matches with GOK & Ospreay, but luckily I’ve got those vegan recovery superpowers so I’m feeling ready to get stuck in.

How he is preparing for his next match against Shingo Takagi:

Firstly to not get blinded by his dazzling new entrance jacket, after that…TEKKERS. I’m under no illusions about how tough of a match this will be. Takagi is a very versatile wrestler but in essence this is about technique vs power. If I keep my ego in check and don’t attempt to out-strike him I know I can beat him. I’m a tad partial to getting carried away sometimes but I know that I can tap out anyone in this company.

Whether he would rather face Okada or Naito in the tournament finals: