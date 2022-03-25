NJPW superstar Zack Sabre Jr. recently spoke with the NJPW press to hype up the semifinals of the New Japan Cup tournament, where the former four-time British heavyweight champion takes on the talented Shingo Takagi. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
How he’s feeling ahead of the semifindals:
Well the tournament is coming to a close but I feel like I’m just getting started. I thrive in singles tournaments so I feel in my element right now. It would be remiss of me to not admit that I took a little bit of a pasting in my matches with GOK & Ospreay, but luckily I’ve got those vegan recovery superpowers so I’m feeling ready to get stuck in.
How he is preparing for his next match against Shingo Takagi:
Firstly to not get blinded by his dazzling new entrance jacket, after that…TEKKERS. I’m under no illusions about how tough of a match this will be. Takagi is a very versatile wrestler but in essence this is about technique vs power. If I keep my ego in check and don’t attempt to out-strike him I know I can beat him. I’m a tad partial to getting carried away sometimes but I know that I can tap out anyone in this company.
Whether he would rather face Okada or Naito in the tournament finals:
Ah yes. Injuring Naito was a true highlight of last year, so the thought of crushing his dreams of winning the cup by defeating him in the finals fills me with immense joy. But similarly the thought of stopping the great almighty Okada from completing step two in his 50th anniversary triple crown sounds equally wonderful.