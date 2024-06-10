A match has been made official for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.
Orange Cassidy will be battling Zack Sabre Jr. in a singles-contest, a rematch from last year’s Forbidden Door. ZSJ challenged Cassidy on this past Saturday’s Collision.
Sunday, June 30 | Long Island, NY
8e/5p LIVE on PPV
IWGP World Heavyweight Title
Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito
After successfully defeating @151012EVIL at #NJDominion, IWGP World Heavyweight Champ @JonMoxley takes on the former champion, @s_d_naito! pic.twitter.com/ScjuJYjczg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 10, 2024
Sun, 6/30 | @UBSArena
8e/5p LIVE on Pay-Per-View
Orange Cassidy vs Zack Sabre Jr@ZackSabreJr is looking to settle his unfinished business with @OrangeCassidy from last year's Forbidden Door!
Join us LIVE on Long Island!https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/rewiu53enq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 10, 2024
UDPATED LINEUP FOR FORBIDDEN DOOR
* TNT Championship Ladder Match
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy
* Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
* Mina Shirakawa vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship
* AEW International Champion Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship
* New Japan Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone – Title for Title