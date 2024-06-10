A match has been made official for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Orange Cassidy will be battling Zack Sabre Jr. in a singles-contest, a rematch from last year’s Forbidden Door. ZSJ challenged Cassidy on this past Saturday’s Collision.

Sunday, June 30 | Long Island, NY

8e/5p LIVE on PPV IWGP World Heavyweight Title

Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito After successfully defeating @151012EVIL at #NJDominion, IWGP World Heavyweight Champ @JonMoxley takes on the former champion, @s_d_naito! pic.twitter.com/ScjuJYjczg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 10, 2024

Sun, 6/30 | @UBSArena

8e/5p LIVE on Pay-Per-View Orange Cassidy vs Zack Sabre Jr@ZackSabreJr is looking to settle his unfinished business with @OrangeCassidy from last year's Forbidden Door! Join us LIVE on Long Island!https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/rewiu53enq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 10, 2024

UDPATED LINEUP FOR FORBIDDEN DOOR

* TNT Championship Ladder Match

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy

* Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

* Mina Shirakawa vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship

* AEW International Champion Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

* New Japan Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone – Title for Title